Simmons Bank Reduces Stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Simmons Bank owned 0.12% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 669,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,816,000 after buying an additional 17,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after buying an additional 13,261 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 101,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $92.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,893. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.14. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $92.25.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

