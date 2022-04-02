Simmons Bank Sells 1,290 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 872,516 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 64.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 39,459 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Exelon by 66.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.66. 10,273,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,011,091. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.58. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $48.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

