Simmons Bank Sells 26,992 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,992 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $1,003,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Argus lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

SLB stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,210,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,638,791. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

