Simmons Bank Sells 370 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,193 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.36. 6,559,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,402,263. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.31. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

