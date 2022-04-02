Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “
Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently -18.18%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth about $11,101,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,906,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,254,000 after buying an additional 482,706 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group (Get Rating)
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
