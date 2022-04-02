SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SITE Centers stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,142. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.61.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 106.12%.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,670,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,032,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,414 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,015,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,078 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the third quarter worth $10,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

