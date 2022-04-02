SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SJW. Barclays boosted their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

NYSE SJW traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.65. The stock had a trading volume of 86,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average of $68.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.50.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $139.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $16,536,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

