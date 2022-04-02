SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillsoft Corp. delivers digital learning, training and talent solutions. The company democratizes learning through an intelligent learning experience and a customized, learner-centric approach to skills development with resources for Leadership Development, Business Skills, Technology and Developer, Digital Transformation and Compliance. Skillsoft Corp., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get SkillSoft alerts:

SKIL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

SKIL opened at $6.07 on Thursday. SkillSoft has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Naspers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 4th quarter worth about $457,500,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SkillSoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,102,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SkillSoft by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after buying an additional 1,483,851 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SkillSoft by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,061,000 after buying an additional 1,300,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SkillSoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,194,000. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

SkillSoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkillSoft (SKIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.