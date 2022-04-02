SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $440,676.91 and approximately $4.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.