Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.95.

NYSE SNOW traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,847,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,289. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.99 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.59 and its 200 day moving average is $304.21.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Snowflake by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,879,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,908 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Snowflake by 614.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,935 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

