Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Short Interest Update

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.78.

SQM stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.75. 1,716,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.39. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $88.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $201,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

