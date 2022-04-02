Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solo Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.43.

NYSE DTC opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.05. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Solo Brands will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

