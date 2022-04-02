Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solo Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.43.
NYSE DTC opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.05. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Solo Brands (Get Rating)
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solo Brands (DTC)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.