Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

SONY traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $102.92. The company had a trading volume of 577,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,419. Sony Group has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day moving average is $113.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,204,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,214,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,031,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,598,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,776,000. 15.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

