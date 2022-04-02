Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Position Lessened by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 120,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,511,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCCO traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,385. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $3,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

