Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,444 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,012,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,042,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

