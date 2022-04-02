SparksPay Trading 111.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 68.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 111.6% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market cap of $40,563.60 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,123,610 coins and its circulating supply is 10,879,862 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.