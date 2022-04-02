SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 662.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,809,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,794. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60.

