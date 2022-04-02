SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 7,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 122,300 shares.The stock last traded at $210.29 and had previously closed at $211.61.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XSD. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 94.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

