SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 485.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 631.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XTL opened at $93.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.20. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 52-week low of $83.50 and a 52-week high of $104.91.

