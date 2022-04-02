Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Shares Up 0.5%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.24. 15,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 29,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45.

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPVNF)

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc engages in the design and manufacture of analog semiconductors. Its products are catered to electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers, and other connectivity markets. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

