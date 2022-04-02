Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SPPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $232.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.93.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 80,031 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 472,550 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,232,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,984,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,421 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

