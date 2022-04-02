Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.140-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.82 million.Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.410 EPS.

OTCMKTS:SPIR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,310. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. Spire Global has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded Spire Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPIR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Spire Global during the third quarter worth $100,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Spire Global by 13,117.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Spire Global by 428.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 30,657 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers access to datasets and insights about Earth enabling organizations to make decisions. The company collects data relating to aviation, weather, maritime, and earth intelligence and gives to commercial and government organizations.

