Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Short Interest Update

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the February 28th total of 116,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.23. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $31.75.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares ( NASDAQ:STXB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 30.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.17%.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, President David M. Mcguire sold 87,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $2,446,442.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 25,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,100 shares of company stock worth $705,250 and have sold 166,462 shares worth $4,700,584. Company insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STXB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 39.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares (Get Rating)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, SBA loans, commercial deposit accounts, treasury management services, and retail offerings including consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans, and retail deposit products.

