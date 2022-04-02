Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

SRC stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.80. The company had a trading volume of 555,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,476. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $42.88 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,020,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,024 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,709,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,499,000 after acquiring an additional 788,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1,438.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,544,000 after acquiring an additional 742,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

