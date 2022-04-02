StableXSwap Hits One Day Volume of $221.00 (STAX)

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, StableXSwap has traded up 16% against the dollar. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $10.93 million and approximately $221.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableXSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,788.63 or 1.00056475 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00064890 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00030706 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002295 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableXSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

