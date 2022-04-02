Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SCBFF. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 590 ($7.73) to GBX 700 ($9.17) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.60) to GBX 690 ($9.04) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.29) to GBX 515 ($6.75) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.99) to GBX 620 ($8.12) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $506.70.

SCBFF opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

