Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SXI. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE SXI traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.78. 66,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,875. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.97. Standex International has a one year low of $86.30 and a one year high of $121.44. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. Standex International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $185.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Standex International will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 106.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

