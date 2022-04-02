Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Sells C$550,940.52 in Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes sold 8,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total transaction of C$550,940.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$9,702,633.14.

Robert Gomes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.60, for a total transaction of C$636,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Robert Gomes sold 8,800 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.50, for a total transaction of C$567,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total transaction of C$624,982.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.81, for a total value of C$618,135.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Robert Gomes sold 6,700 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.83, for a total value of C$467,846.26.

Shares of STN traded down C$0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$62.11. The company had a trading volume of 168,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,100. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of C$52.09 and a 52-week high of C$73.10.

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$916.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$922.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.3900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James set a C$85.00 target price on Stantec and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.42.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

