Stantec (NYSE:STN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.62.

Shares of NYSE STN traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.63. The stock had a trading volume of 51,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Stantec has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Stantec had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

