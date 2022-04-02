Stantec (NYSE:STN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.62.
Shares of NYSE STN traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.63. The stock had a trading volume of 51,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Stantec has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.93.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.
About Stantec (Get Rating)
Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.
