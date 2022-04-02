Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Boosted by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,184,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,594,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 45,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.49. 6,516,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,114,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $78.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.33.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

