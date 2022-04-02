Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the coffee company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.42.
Shares of SBUX stock opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.33. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.