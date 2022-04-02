Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.42.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.33. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

