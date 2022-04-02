State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,894 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2,126.3% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 85,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 132,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 28,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BWA opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.97. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

