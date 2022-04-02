State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Boston Properties by 177.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXP. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.27.

NYSE:BXP opened at $130.24 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.24 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.68.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 123.66%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

