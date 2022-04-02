State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,736,000 after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 195.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $172.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $169.25 and a one year high of $257.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on WHR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.83.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

