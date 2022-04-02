State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 89.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 107.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of CDAY opened at $69.02 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.62.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $76,550.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $48,992.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock worth $1,394,254 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.