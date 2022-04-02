State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 21.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 24,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.38.

NYSE:FLT opened at $249.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.01 and a 200-day moving average of $239.85. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

