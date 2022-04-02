Stelco (TSE:STLC) Lowered to “Hold” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. National Bankshares currently has C$55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$48.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Stelco to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Stelco to a buy rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight Capital started coverage on Stelco in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a C$62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stelco to a buy rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$56.64.

TSE:STLC opened at C$51.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.43. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$28.07 and a twelve month high of C$56.99. The stock has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.67%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

