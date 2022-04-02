STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNVVF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

SNVVF opened at $2.28 on Thursday. STEP Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

