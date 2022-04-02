Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Check from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.78.

STER stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.80. 315,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,656. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Sterling Check has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. Sterling Check’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Check will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sterling Check by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sterling Check by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

