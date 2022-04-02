stETH (STETH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00050109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.59 or 0.07517712 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,183.10 or 0.99865587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00046429 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

