Stevens Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,542,000 after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Compass Point downgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.89.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $339.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $358.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.00. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.17 and a 1 year high of $546.16.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

MarketAxess Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.