Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,046 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.00.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $301.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.74 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.