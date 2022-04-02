Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 1,065 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Stevens Capital Management LP lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after buying an additional 4,796,866 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,950,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,214 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,395,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,191,000 after purchasing an additional 964,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,648,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,132,000 after purchasing an additional 828,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $46.27.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

