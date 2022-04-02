Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.95.

Shares of NSC opened at $265.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

