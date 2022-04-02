STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.21

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €40.21 ($44.19) and traded as high as €41.95 ($46.09). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €40.75 ($44.78), with a volume of 2,154,792 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($52.75) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($52.75) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($57.14) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($48.35) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €49.55 ($54.45).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

