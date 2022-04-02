StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACET. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adicet Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Shares of ACET stock opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $829.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $216,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $455,480. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,715,000. Abingworth LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 733,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,439,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 2,290.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 240,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

