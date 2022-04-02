StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.41.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after buying an additional 1,329,568 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,768,000 after buying an additional 989,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 4,675.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,594,000 after buying an additional 895,453 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $13,840,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,325,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,942,000 after buying an additional 644,214 shares during the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.