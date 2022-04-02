StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

BZH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Shares of BZH opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $488.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.51. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA (Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.