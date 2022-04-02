StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHUY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.55. 160,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.34. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $98.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.58 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 6.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

