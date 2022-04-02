StockNews.com Begins Coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KKR. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $59.78 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $2,834,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,176 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.9% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 618,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,652,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 459.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 27,579 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

